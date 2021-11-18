Rebecca M. Sandring Sells 8,937 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Stock

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

