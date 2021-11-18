Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ: LSPD):

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$140.00 to C$110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $93.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Lightspeed POS was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating.

11/3/2021 – Lightspeed POS is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$155.00 to C$195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,379. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter worth $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

