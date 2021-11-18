Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ RRBI opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. Research analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 42.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 54.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

