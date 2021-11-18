Redcentric plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RCN traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 128.50 ($1.68). 53,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,621. Redcentric has a 52 week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 136.02. The firm has a market cap of £201.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Redcentric in a report on Thursday.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

