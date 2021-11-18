Redcentric’s (RCN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Redcentric (LON:RCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.80% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of RCN opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £198.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. Redcentric has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

