Rede Wealth LLC Buys 1,044 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26.

