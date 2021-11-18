Rede Wealth LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

