Rede Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

