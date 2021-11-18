RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.69 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

