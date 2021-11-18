Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher Sells 8,646 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $524,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian J. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00.

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 446,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 295,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regional Management by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

