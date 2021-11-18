Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

REKR opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rekor Systems news, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 87,000 shares of company stock worth $617,930. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

