Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the October 14th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.91. 3,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,285. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.