Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Five Point were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Five Point by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,480,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 979,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Point by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 439,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Five Point by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Five Point by 120.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 376,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five Point by 30.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 83,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.77 million, a P/E ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

