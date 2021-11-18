Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Affimed worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affimed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

AFMD stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.57. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

