Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.14 million, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.