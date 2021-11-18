Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PESI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $85.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

