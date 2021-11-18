Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Organovo were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.56. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92.

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.