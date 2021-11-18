RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.86.

NYSE RNR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $163.22. 590,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,775. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51 and a beta of 0.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.18 per share, with a total value of $217,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 241.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,237,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,496,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,596,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,396,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,700,000 after buying an additional 70,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 992,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after buying an additional 217,095 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

