Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,079 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Renasant by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

RNST stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.20. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.