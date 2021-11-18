Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

