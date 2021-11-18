Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 614 ($8.02).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total value of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 625.16 ($8.17) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 596.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 872.91. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 639.60 ($8.36). The company has a market capitalization of £11.62 billion and a PE ratio of 45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

