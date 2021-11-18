Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.15). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.35. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

