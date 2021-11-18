Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for WPP (WPP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of WPP (LON: WPP) recently:

11/10/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/9/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,190 ($15.55) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,225 ($16.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/29/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – WPP was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

10/28/2021 – WPP was given a new GBX 1,330 ($17.38) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/22/2021 – WPP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/19/2021 – WPP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – WPP had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – WPP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 725.20 ($9.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,120.74 ($14.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 989.12.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

