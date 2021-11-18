Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% FREYR Battery N/A -1,764.88% -30.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 1 4 0 2.80

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.35%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.91%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 23.70 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -127.92 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($3.40) -4.04

FREYR Battery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FREYR Battery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats FREYR Battery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

