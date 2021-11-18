Reviewing Entrée Resources (ERLFF) and Its Competitors

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS: ERLFF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Entrée Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Entrée Resources Competitors 796 3507 3779 109 2.39

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 54.07%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.10%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86% Entrée Resources Competitors -55.43% -40.77% -0.25%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A -$6.00 million -17.04 Entrée Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 19.51

Entrée Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entrée Resources peers beat Entrée Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

