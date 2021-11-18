Reviewing Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) and Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Mandiant has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hauppauge Digital has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.1% of Mandiant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mandiant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Hauppauge Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mandiant and Hauppauge Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandiant $940.58 million 4.51 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -17.50 Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hauppauge Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mandiant.

Profitability

This table compares Mandiant and Hauppauge Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10% Hauppauge Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mandiant and Hauppauge Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00 Hauppauge Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mandiant presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Mandiant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than Hauppauge Digital.

Summary

Mandiant beats Hauppauge Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Hauppauge Digital Company Profile

Hauppauge Digital, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of variety of consumer electronic hardware and software products, which includes television and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. Its products are categorized into TV receivers and Tuners, High Definition Video Recorder, and Peripheral Software Applications and Video Streaming Support Devices. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Aupperle and Kenneth H. Plotkin on August 2, 1994 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

