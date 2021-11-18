Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Announces Earnings Results

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.10.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.
