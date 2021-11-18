Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Announces Earnings Results

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of -0.10.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

