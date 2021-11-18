Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 11,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 60,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

