Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading Down 4%

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. 373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Rexel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Get Rexel alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.88.

Rexel SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electrical products. The firm’s products are grouped into the following product families: electrical installation equipment, cables and conduits, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, renewable energies and energy management, white and brown goods and other services and products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.