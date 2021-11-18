Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 9,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.
The firm has a market cap of $603.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
