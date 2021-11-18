Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price Down 7%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was down 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 9,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $603.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

