Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rimini Street by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rimini Street by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Rimini Street by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

RMNI opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $629.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.45. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

In other news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,849,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,135,242. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

