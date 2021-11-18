Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Purchases 191,100.00 in Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RIVN opened at 138.21 on Thursday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.