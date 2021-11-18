Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Purchases 191,100.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RIVN opened at 138.21 on Thursday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.