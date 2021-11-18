Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.67

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 165.67 and last traded at 165.36, with a volume of 78854 shares. The stock had previously closed at 149.36.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 9,997,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jiten Behl acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950 in the last ninety days.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

