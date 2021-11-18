Robert E. Landry Sells 681 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $648.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.61. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.