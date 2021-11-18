Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller Sells 600 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.95 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $347.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 243,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.