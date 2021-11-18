Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $21,902,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROKU opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day moving average is $352.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 53.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Roku by 107.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.