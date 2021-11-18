Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 2,716 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roku stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.09 and a 200-day moving average of $352.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.2% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

