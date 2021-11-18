Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $234.85 and last traded at $235.85, with a volume of 5782148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.11.

Specifically, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $165,191,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.42. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

