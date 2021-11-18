Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $276.46, but opened at $267.99. Roku shares last traded at $252.98, with a volume of 98,647 shares.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $25,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,992 shares of company stock worth $165,191,940 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.74, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.42.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Roku by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.