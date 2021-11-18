Ross Tennenbaum Sells 904 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $153.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.58.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

