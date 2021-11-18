Roth Capital Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $270.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.59.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 154.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,647,000 after acquiring an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,165,000 after acquiring an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,067,000 after acquiring an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after acquiring an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.