Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Americas Silver (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver (TSE:USA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on USA. Laurentian downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.84.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$172.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.61.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

