Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AAON by 15.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AAON by 32.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AAON by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 over the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $81.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

