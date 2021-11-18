Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avnet by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 215,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.19 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.