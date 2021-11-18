Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $22.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

