Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. Scotiabank currently has $56.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDS-A opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

