Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on January 21st

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.03.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

