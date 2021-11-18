Royale Finance Achieves Market Cap of $3.84 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $333,041.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00068773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00070470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,419.76 or 0.99623798 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.44 or 0.07010651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,197,903 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

