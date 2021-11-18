RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 140,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $652,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $374,250.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $394,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Lor Inc sold 75,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $409,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $519,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. 1,449,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.77 million, a P/E ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPC by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,385,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

