Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in October

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ROMJF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Rubicon Organics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Rubicon Organics from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Rubicon Organics, Inc engages in the building of super-premium organic cannabis brands. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and Corporate. Its brand includes 1964 Supply Co The company was founded by Jesse McConnell and Peter Doig on May 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

